Gretna Theatre dives into the ups and downs of relationships with musical- comedy

'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change,' runs through July 18.

MOUNT GRETNA, Pa. — Gretna Theatre and Executive Producer, Brian Kurtas, continue the 2021 season with it's production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.

The romantic-comedy is the second-longest running off-Broadway musical, taking on the truths and myths behind some of our deepest relationships.

Gretna Theatre says audiences will fall in love with the multi-faceted show that takes on the tough reality of relationships and humanizes them with a blanket of comedy.

This latest production will be the first time some performers have been on the stage since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I was asked to do this show, something about it felt unreal," Actress Caroline Gorland said. "Semi-post-COVID, it felt like this surreal gift I almost felt unequipped to accept. Part of my identity slipped right back on like a quick-change rigged costume piece, and gosh has it been joyous."

When asked about being in front of an audience again, performer Kevin Faraci said: “I love a good movie as much as anyone but connecting with a live audience or watching live theater and music is unequaled."

The challenges of this fast-paced show extend beyond the stage for those back to work behind the scenes.

"The trick is making each costume unique for each scene and character," Costume Designer Fern-Marie Dempsey said. "We also have to take into consideration the performers who are often wearing multiple costumes underneath to save time and transitions."

Performance dates and times include:

July 15, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

July 16, 7:30 p.m.

July 17, 7:30 p.m.

July 18, 2 p.m.

To learn more about the production, as well as information on Gretna Theatre's Kid Series in the clip above.