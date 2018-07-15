Gretna Theatre celebrates 94th season with several shows this summer

The Great DuBois, a unique two-person circus show runs through June 27.

MOUNT GRETNA, Pa. — Gretna Theatre in Mount Gretna, Lebanon County is one of South Central Pa's few professional theatres, and one of the oldest summer theatres in America.

The original playhouse dates back to 1892 when it was built as a centerpiece of the newly-created Pennsylvania Chautauqua. A Chautauqua means "a bag tied in the middle" or "two moccasins tied together."

Kicking off its 94th season, Gretna Theatre will host several shows this summer, including:

The Great DuBois, June 24 to 27

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, July 15 to 18

The Hound of the Baskervilles, August 5 to 8

Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin, August 26 to August 29