The Gretna Theatre is back for the 2021 season

MOUNT GRETNA, Pa. — The Gretna Theatre Executive Producer Brian Kurtas joined FOX43 on May 26 to discuss the return of America's oldest summer theatre for the 2021 season.

The theatre is "excited to produce live theatre for audiences in the safe, fresh air, outdoor amphitheater of the historic Mt. Gretna Playhouse." This season includes five mainstage productions, four kids series productions, and a concert.

Audiences will enjoy "the golden age of the theatre" with The Classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein, "the thrill and excitement of the circus" with The Great DuBois, and "a rollercoaster of relationships" with I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, among other shows.

Kurtas also shared that the Gretna Theatre encourages families looking for safe, outdoor activities to attend the Kids Series on Saturdays. This series introduces young people to theatre. Kids can learn to hiss and wiggle with the Forgotten Friend – Reptile Show, help piggies watch for wolves with The Three Little Pigs, and be dazzled as the theatre brings The Very Hungry Caterpillar to life.

The Gretna Theatre has instituted COVID-19 mitigation efforts that are still in place including capacity restrictions, a fresh house reseating plan, a sanitization regiment before and after each performance, and sanitization stations at the entrances/exits. Efforts are also being taken behind the curtain to ensure the actors are protected.