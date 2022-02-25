The Fulton Theatre presents 'The Sound of Music' | Center Stage

Hanley Smith, who plays Maria, joined FOX43 on Feb. 25 to discuss the show.

LANCASTER, Pa. — "The Sound of Music" graces the stage of the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster beginning this weekend.

While the theatre has been open for a handful of shows since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they know that this particular musical may bring back the last of those who have yet to visit once more.

The classic tells the story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world's best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II and Maria, who becomes a governess in the Von Trapp home of a widowed naval captain and his seven children, all according to the Fulton Theatre's website.

Hanley Smith, who plays Maria, joined FOX43 on Feb. 25 to discuss the show.

To hear the full interview, check out the clip above.

"The Sound of Music," will be playing at the Fulton Theatre through March 27.