The Fulton Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 'Cinderella'

Anneliza Canning-Skinner, who plays the Fairy Godmother in the Fulton Theatre's production, joined FOX43 on Nov. 19 to discuss the show, and her role in it.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Fulton Theatre is back, and they're producing Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

The show tells the classic story of an effectively enslaved girl named Cinderella, whose father remarries after her mother passes away. Her wicked stepmother and two jealous stepsisters are determined to keep Cinderella's life unhappy. One night, Cinderella is visited by her fairy godmother, who helps her get ready for a ball, and ultimately helps her find love with her very own Prince Charming.

Canning-Skinner is a graduate of the University of Michigan and her credits include Star-To-Be in Annie at the Papermill Playhouse and Leisl Von Trapp in The Sound of Music at the Alabama Shakespeare Theater.

To purchase tickets to see Cinderella, click here. The show runs from Nov. 9 through Jan. 2, 2022.