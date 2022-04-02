Fulton Theatre premieres 'Changing Channels,' a story of Cold War America

Rubén Flores, who plays Peter Bell, joined FOX43 on Feb. 4 to discuss the show.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster is set to premiere "Changing Channels," a story of television, family, and Cold War America.

In 1952, Lucille Ball, Sid Caesar, and Jackie Gleason ran television, and brought laughter into the homes of America every week, but nobody was laughing behind the cameras when a number of artists were blacklisted for their political beliefs, according to the Fulton Theatre's website.

Based on the early days of TV broadcasting, "Changing Channels" is set backstage at the DuMont Television Network in New York City.

"As Cold War hysteria sweeps the nation, actress Maggie Carlin finds herself accused of being a 'comrade to the comrades,'" also according to the Fulton Theatre's website.

Rubén Flores, who plays Peter Bell, joined FOX43 on Feb. 4 to discuss the show.

The show runs through Feb. 20. Tickets start at $36 per person.