Fulton Theatre actress speaks about returning to the stage

Kate Fahrner, who plays Allison Bechdel in "Fun Home," joined FOX43 on Sept. 24 to discuss the Fulton Theatre's return.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Theatre is back in South Central Pennsylvania, and that means our segment, Center Stage, is back as well.

The Fulton Theatre is also now back in full swing with a production originally set for the studio series of 2020, now on the main stage in 2021, according to FOX43's previous coverage. This is also the first production featured after the completion of a nearly $30 million expansion of the Fulton.

The musical tells the story of Bechdel and in the show, the audience meets her at three different stages in her life, also according to previous coverage.