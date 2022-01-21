Fulton Theatre presents 'The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' | Center Stage

Delphi Borich, who plays Marcy Park, joined FOX43 on Jan. 21 to discuss the show.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Theatre is back in Lancaster County!

The Fulton Theatre is showing "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," now through Feb. 6.

The show tells the story of six rag-tag kids who are all competing for the top spot in the aforementioned spelling bee and trying to make it to nationals.

"This high-stakes competition puts each of the contestants at the mic and in the spotlight as we learn about their hilarious and touching stories from the heart," according to the Fulton Theatre's website.

Delphi Borich, who plays Marcy Park, joined FOX43 on Jan. 2 to discuss the show.

Tickets start at $29 and can be bought here.