First Lady Frances Wolf reveals "One Lens" virtual exhibition; Pennsylvanians' experiences during COVID-19 pandemic

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Friday, Pennsylvania's First Lady, Frances Wolf, announced the reveal of the virtual exhibition, One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views, a collection of Pennsylvanians' experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project received more than 1,300 submissions from 58 counties across the state.

“I am truly overwhelmed by the response that this exhibition has received,” said First Lady Wolf. “One Lens started as an idea from a single question: how do we create community amidst physical separation? Because of how the participants embraced it, it turned into something much bigger than I could have imagined. I hope this serves as a reminder to others that they are never alone – when they struggle and when they celebrate, there is someone not too far from them doing the same thing. I hope it gives others courage to keep going as we continue to navigate this pandemic and get closer to the other side of it.”

The project was announced in January 2021 with the mission to capture the can-do spirit of Pennsylvanians as the state continued its fight against COVID-19.

“The stories shared have been those of triumph and hardship, joy and pain, compassion and feeling overwhelmed, fear and hope,” said First Lady Wolf. “All of these aspects are singular and special to each of us, but they are also part of a fuller enterprise: the portrait of Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Governor Wolf congratulated the first lady and praised the One Lens initiative.

“This fight that we’ve endured in this past year brought its own set of challenges with it, yet Pennsylvanians never gave up,” said Gov. Wolf. “One Lens captures all of this – the good, the bad, and most importantly, the hope for all that is to come. I’m so proud of what Frances and her team organized and how they found a way to connect with Pennsylvanians, giving them an opportunity to share their stories with their neighbors statewide. These first-hand accounts will mark this time in Pennsylvania’s history.”

One Lens serves as a look into history during this unique time not only for Pennsylvanians but for the world. The exhibition will be archived by the Pennsylvania State Library. The full exhibit is available at www.pa.gov/one-lens and will remain accessible throughout the remainder of the Wolf Administration.

