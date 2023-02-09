Fact versus feeling, faith versus 'Doubt' | Center Stage

A Bronx Catholic school principal takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young priest of improper relations with one of the male students.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Head upstairs to the Tell Studio at the Fulton Theatre for the company's latest production "Doubt" and you're likely to see a familiar face.

Monica Horan, the Emmy-nominated actress most notably known for her portrayal of Amy MacDougall-Barone on the hit sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond" now uses her Catholic roots in the religion-related drama on the Fulton stage.

"I was raised by nuns," Horan said. "I went to Catholic school, grade school and high school. I loved my nuns."

The themes in this show hit close to home, however, as her character searches for the truth about a priest suspected of child sexual abuse.

"I was going to say no," Horan said. "I haven't done a lot of regional theatre, the slam dunk was reading the play. It's a brilliant play."

Actress Ché Lyons, most recently in the Fulton Theatre's production of Sweat, reflects not only on the struggle of the story, but of whom it impacts.

"You're going to go to the most vulnerable, but unfortunately the most vulnerable are the minorities," Lyons said. "They're the same."

In an interview, Lyons reflected on an encounter she says she witnessed at a church in New York City between a young Hispanic man and a priest. An anecdotal moment for her, that she reflected upon when pursuing this role.

"This boy was 18 and he was screaming that this priest had been molesting him since the age of ten," Lyons said.

Horan noted, however, this play is not simply about the impact on a child.

"It's not called 'Donald Muller," Horan said. "It's called 'Doubt.' It's about what the adults go through, and that's the tragedy."

Lyons notes that it's difficult walking the fine line between decision-making and negotiating for a character's best interest when things aren't always black and white.

"It may not be the pleasantry people want it to be," Lyons said. "But I'm getting something out of it for my child [in the show]."

Both actresses also note the impact the performance could leave behind on audience members.

"It's one of those [plays] that sticks with you over time," Horan said. "If you see it at different stages of your life, it will affect you differently."

"We still have a lot to learn, huh?" Lyons said.