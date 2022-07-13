DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents 'Avenue Q,' local actor joins FOX43 to discuss the show

Avenue Q follows a group of 20 to 30 year old's living in New York City who are struggling to find jobs, dates, and figure out their ever-elusive purpose in life.

YORK, Pa. — The DreamWrights Center for Community Arts in York is set to open their production of Avenue Q, the hysterical puppet musical which is often likened to an "Adult Sesame Street," on July 15.

Dylan Warner, who plays "Princeton" in the show, joined FOX43 on July 13 to discuss the show.

Avenue Q follows a group of 20 to 30 year old's (humans and puppets) living in New York City who are struggling to find jobs, dates, and figure out their ever-elusive purpose in life, according to the center's website.

Warner noted that this show is not for kids, so DreamWrights will be presenting a "companion creation" play called Avenue Carlisle, a children's sock puppet play created by and starring the center's summer campers. That show will be held on July 16 and July 23 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Avenue Q will have showings on July 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., July 17 at 5 p.m., July 22 and 23 at 7 p.m., and July 24 at 5 p.m.

General admission tickets are $14, and reserved seating tickets are $18. If you decide to buy them at the door, they're $2 more.

For more information on the show and to buy tickets, click here.