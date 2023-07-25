Dive into the world of 'Disney's Descendants' with Acts of Kindness Theatre Company

Acts of Kindness Theatre Company will perform "Disney's Descendants," a show that features characters and songs from beloved Disney movies.

HANOVER, Pa. — Between remakes, live action films and the classics, it seems that Disney is never far from the mind. And now, it's in York County.

Acts of Kindness Theatre Company is performing "Disney's Descendants," a show that includes characters and songs from three beloved Disney movies.

"We have a very high-energy, talented cast of teens, young adults and mature adults, and the costumes and visual effects—everything is just so stunning," Kenzie Hulsey, who plays Evie, said.

Acts of Kindness is affiliated with nonprofit Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts of the Hanover Public School District. The theater company performs a show each summer that benefits local and national nonprofits.

Their current performance features a talented cast who share a message of peace and love, the performers said.

"About a year ago, we were actually cast in 'Descendants' at the Belmont Theatre... and we are lucky enough to be able to play it again a year later... So different venue, same show, some of the same people, but it is just such a fun show and the four of us have such great chemistry that we are so excited to be able to do this again," Natalie Kerchner, who plays Mal, said.

The performances will take place at the Eichelberger Performing Arts Center in Hanover on July 28-30 and August 4-6. Friday's and Saturday's shows are at 7 p.m., and Sunday's shows are at 2 p.m.