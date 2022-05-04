A non-profit arts center in downtown York is bringing awareness to mental health through an art exhibit called "I'm fine."

There are over 200 masks being displayed at the "I’m fine" exhibit. The hope is that they're able to encourage more open conversations about mental health.

YORK, Pa. — Creative York, in partnership with two Central Pennsylvania artists, Maureen Joyce and Carrie Breschi, are displaying 230 masks created by York County community members for their latest exhibit entitled, "I'm fine."

The hope is that they're able to encourage more open conversations about mental health, according to the artists. The exhibit is dedicated to sculpting mental health awareness through art.

The project began with Joyce, whose son Patrick took his own life in 2018 after struggling with mental illness.

"That really inspired her to make art about mental health, and the struggles people face," Ivy Rodgers, Creative York’s director of education said. “When people mention mental health, it’s kind of like 'Hush, that’s an uncomfortable topic,' so we're starting to talk about that and using clay, ceramic masks as kind of that vehicle."

These workshops are a way for participants to express their emotions by creating the ceramic mask they wear to overcome, portray, or minimize their mental health struggles.

“We hope that people can see and feel and talk and share with one another, and that it sparks conversations and it sparks maybe more art movements, that kind of carry on through the York community," Rodgers said.

The "I’m fine" exhibit will be on display at Creative York until May 21.

Click here to learn more about the exhibit.