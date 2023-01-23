x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arts

Fulfill your crafting needs with The Vintage Dames

The Vintage Dames stock supplies for a number of crafts, making each class a personalized experience.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Get your scissors, paints and hot glue ready: The Vintage Dames are hosting another Pick Your Own Project night.

The Lemoyne studio sells a variety of crafting supplies. They also invite the community in for arts and crafts nights, like Creative Therapy Classes and Pick Your Own Project.

The next group crafting session will be held at The Vintage Dames' location in The Antique Marketplace of Lemoyne, 415 Bosler Avenue, from 1 to 4 p.m. today, Jan. 23.

Those interested can register here—a $35 deposit saves your seat. Most projects cost between $35 to $65 to make. Once crafters decide what they want to make, The Vintage Dames will provide an estimate, and the remaining balance is due at the time of the class.

If you need help brainstorming what to make, check out their Facebook for examples of past projects. The business stocks transfers, molds, stamps, paint inlays, decoupage paper and much more for all your crafting needs.

I love these Porch Boards created in this weeks Creative Therapy Classes... This was Renee's first class and Laura has...

Posted by The Vintage Dames on Friday, January 20, 2023

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Actor in the show talks about the hilarity of 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

Before You Leave, Check This Out