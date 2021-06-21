Chick2Chick talks the pandemic's affect on the arts with Amy Lutz' husband!

The chicks "chirped" with Amy Lutz' husband, Peter Matthew Smith, who plays King George in the "Hamilton" Angelica Tour!

YORK, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic affected every industry there is, but it had an undeniable effect on the arts, particularly on theater.

The chicks from Chick2Chick "chirped" with Amy Lutz' husband, Peter Matthew Smith, who plays King George in the Hamilton Angelica Tour, which is one of the first few Broadway shows to get back off the ground.

Carrie Perry mentioned that Smith has found a "silver lining" in the pandemic. He told the chicks he was thrilled to have more time with his wife and daughter and that generally, he is in good spirits. He is ready to get back on the road, however.

Smith is set to fly out to Arizona in August and the first show of the Hamilton Angelica Tour is set to open in September.

For tickets and to learn more about Hamilton, visit the official website.

To hear more about what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.