An early spooky treat in 'Young Frankenstein' | Center Stage

Putting the Mel Brooks film to the stage brings new elements to the show the cast says, but not without its revered charm.

HANOVER, Pa. — While we're in the throws of Summer, Acts of Kindness Theatre Company's annual show gives us a bit of a comedic fright at Hanover's Eichelberger Performing Arts Center with Young Frankenstein.

"It's going to be such a different production, especially for AOK Theatre," Hillary Miller, playing Inga in the production, said. "They've done a lot of family, Disney productions over the years. This is such a different kind of genre for them. Audiences will be very surprised."

"Bringing it to the stage just brings it to this heightened theatrical sense," Vinny Beck, who plays Dr. Frankenstein, said. "Adding the music to it just brings it up. It's a feel-good night."

The cast has one true hope for the audience as they laugh, sing and enjoy one of the rare performances with this company each year.

"Forget about the world for a little bit, and just sit and enjoy a really comedic piece of theater," Miller said.