Why being "On the Naughty List" might be a good thing | Center Stage

LANCASTER, Pa. — As we head further into the holiday season, children reflect on their behavior of the past year in hopes of evading the naughty list.

But, as adults, sometimes those on the naughty list change the world, officials at Prima Theatre say. So which side are you on?

Part holiday concert, part comedic Ted Talk, On the Naughty List might be a more unique way to ring in the holidays.

"A lot of people think [being on the naughty list] means doing something bad," April Mae Davis, a performer in the show, said. "We explore it in a different sense that might mean something good."

Exploring the irony of holiday traditions while singing some of the newest holiday songs along the way, On the Naughty List reflects Prima Theatre's desire to continue to push for new ways to tell invigorating stories, even in the holiday season.

"Not being afraid to step outside of the box," Davis said, "Be okay in being yourself and doing something for the right purpose."

Masks are required for entry into the theatre, except when actively eating or drinking. You can catch the show through December 18th. For more information, visit Prima Theatre's website.

And across the rest of Central Pennsylvania, there's plenty of holiday spirit to go around. The Fulton Theatre opens A Christmas Carol December 2nd through December 30th. You can also still visit the magic of Cinderella and Snow White at the theatre.

A Christmas Carol continues to be a holiday tradition for Open Stage Harrisburg with performances December 4-23.