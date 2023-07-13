Unafraid to laugh in thriller comedy 'Deathtrap' | Center Stage

It's not often you hear "thriller comedy," and less often it succeeds. Cast members say the laughs between the twists and turns, do.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A once-successful Broadway mystery writer suffers a series of flops in the Broadway play turned 1982 film "Deathtrap." His saving grace just might be one of his students... or will it?

"There are so many twists and turns," said Stephanie Via, who portrays Myra, the wife of playwright Sidney Bruhl, in the show at Oyster Mill Playhouse.

What makes the play stand out amongst other similar murder mysteries isn't only the main plot line, cast members say, but the humor. And while one may not often hear of a thriller-comedy, the dark humor helps it work.

"It walks that fine line of being very funny, but scary at times," Josh Lebo, who plays student Clifford Anderson in the show, said.

"It's a thriller, there are jump scares, there are laughs, there's drama," Via said. "All things, it's just wonderful."

And as in all good mysteries, what may be actually happening may not be what you think you're seeing.