The world is ending, now what? "Soon: The Musical" | Center Stage

A jar of peanut butter, Wolf Blitzer and a pet fish is how Charlie decides to spend the impending end of time.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The apocalypse is coming to Lancaster! What would you do with your last days?

Charlie has taken to her couch with a few of her favorite things: peanut butter, or pet fish Herschel, and Wolf Blitzer.

Perhaps not exactly what we'd all choose to surround ourselves with. However, Imani Moss, who plays Charlie, says the character is more relatable than one might think after the last 18 months.

"She is going through things that we all have in some facet gone through in the last year," Moss said.

The show was written back in 2015, fresh in this post-COVID exposed world. But of course, the cast says there are plenty of laughs and some great music.

"It's fueled me energetically in a way I haven't felt in a long time," Matt Donzella, who plays Jonah in the show, said.

And with all good performances, something to think about on your way home.

"This show has a really good chance of impacting the way you are thinking," Donzella said.

"Take the time that you have and don't waste it," Moss said. "You don't know how much time you have."

Prima Theatre's production of Soon: The Musical runs through October 23rd. You can find more information on their website.