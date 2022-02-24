The Fulton Theatre is alive with 'The Sound of Music' | Center Stage

With the classic treasure trove of songs and the captivating love story of family and country, theatre is alive once again.

LANCASTER, Pa. — It is the icon of them all - a love story between new people, a family and an entire nation - that garnered five Oscars and five Tony Awards.

The Sound of Music graces the stage of the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster beginning this weekend. And while the Fulton has been open for a handful of shows since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they know that this particular musical may bring back the last of those who have yet to visit once more.

"What a special show to come back to live theatre and remember the joy of music," Will Ray, who plays Captain Von Trapp, said. "I think this show is exactly what the audience needs after a tough two years."

Happy Opening to the cast, crew, and orchestra of The Sound of Music!! Photos by Kinectiv, Brian Padgett Posted by Fulton Theatre on Thursday, February 24, 2022

You'll hear ever song you hope for in this classic, but the actors stress they are still making these characters their own.

"None of us are doing an imitation of anyone," Blake Hammond, portraying Max Detweiler said. "That's part of what's making it blossom."

"We've hit a really great middle ground," Ray said. "It's a comfort and a relief to know the audience will be familiar and yet in store for some fresh performances."

But of course, the actors and producers of the show implored, the show would not be complete without a roundhouse of talent as the Von Trapp children.

An introduction to our local young actors playing the von Trapp children in The Sound of Music! Keep an eye out for their billboards as you drive around the county. Get your tickets at theFulton.org! #FultonSoundofMusic #FultonTheatre #ReturntoLive Posted by Fulton Theatre on Thursday, February 17, 2022

"The kiddos in this show are incredible. Being on their A-game, knowing where to be, knowing their lines," Ray said. "They do it with such grace."

You can visit the hills of Austria in Lancaster County now through March 20th.

Across the rest of Central Pennsylvania, you can explore more of the world.

Theatre Harrisburg closes its run of The Secret Garden at the Whitaker Center this weekend.

Visit Greece in the hit ABBA classic Mamma Mia! as it finishes its run at the Belmont Theatre in York.