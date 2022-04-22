Revisit a southern film favorite on stage in 'Steel Magnolias' | Center Stage

Lots of hair, love, and loss show the bonds of friendship in this stage adaptation of the 1989 film.

YORK, Pa. — Set up shop in Truvy's iconic salon for the stage adaptation of "Steel Magnolias," opening this weekend at the Belmont Theatre. Even though they're performing, the actors aren't cutting any corners.

"We have a hairdresser here giving me lessons," Tatiana Dalton, the actress portraying Truvy, said. "I've had hair boot camp."

While the plotline on the stage is the same as in the film, you will notice some differences.

"It's only the six women and they stay in the salon," Jack Hartman, director of the show, said. "The men are mentioned in the play, but they're not in the play."

Performers say that intimacy only helps reveal more about the story.

"It's a story about relationships," Dalton said. "Relationships among women, how we lean on each other, support each other."

And while some may visit for a familiar story, you may identify with different parts of the show years later.

"I identified with Shelby because I was younger," Dalton said. "Now, doing it much later in life as a mother, it really hits me a lot harder now."

You can visit Truvy's salon in "Steel Magnolias," running April 22 through May 1.

Across the rest of South Central Pennsylvania, "Smokey Joe's Café" continues its run at the Fulton Theatre through May 1.

Gamut Theatre in Harrisburg continues its run of "The Emperor's New Clothes," through April 30.