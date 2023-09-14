Sinister, spooky short stories on stage for one weekend only at Oyster Mill Playhouse | Center Stage

The collection of plays features iconic haunts, including Edgar Allan Poe, 'The Monkey's Paw' and the Lizzie Borden murder case.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A night of sinister short plays awaits visitors at Oyster Mill Playhouse in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.

The series of shows, collectively entitled "Once Upon a Midnight Dreary," were selected to showcase some of the most iconic names of the spooky season, while perhaps casting an unexpected light on one or two during the performances.

"It's kind of psychology, true crime, figuring it out," said Aliza Bardfield, who portrays Maggie the Maid in the Lizzie Borden short play. "And it allows the audience to get involved. All of these have that theme."

Bardfield noted that one surprise theory about the Lizzie Borden murder case (Borden was acquitted of the 1892 murder of her mother and father) is that her character, Maggie, and Lizzie may have conspired together in the killings.

"Her family was somewhat tightknit, so it seems so unexpected," Samantha Speraw, who portrays Borden in the short, said. "And the fact the crime has gone unsolved for so long, people just keep looking at it."

All four of the productions have roots in the 1800s. On top of the Lizzie Borden case and W.W. Jacobs' "The Monkey's Paw," audience members can expect readings of two of Edgar Allen Poe's works, "The Raven" and "The Tell-Tale Heart."

The performances are for one weekend only, from September 15-17th. Tickets are $10 or simply pay what you can. Season ticket holders are able to attend at no additional cost.