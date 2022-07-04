Rock musical 'Murder Ballad' hits Prima Theatre | Center Stage

Not everyone will make it to the end of this love triangle in its last weekend at Prima Theatre.

It's the last weekend for the rock musical Murder Ballad at Prima Theatre in Lancaster.

The rock show-turned love affair hits on the impact of a young mother faced with a choice between her family and a second life. And, as the title hints, not everyone will survive.

"It's kind of like you're going to a rock concert to be honest, which makes it more fun," Alyssa Wray, who narrates the story, said. "There's a lot of love, loss, blood... it's been really challenging."

Wray is an American Idol alum. For her, this show checks all the boxes.

"A lot of singing, because this show is completely sung through which makes it even more fun for me," Wray said. "It's great."

You can catch the last couple of shows this weekend at Prima Theatre in Lancaster.

Across the rest of our area, the Fulton Theatre continues its run of the locally-inspired Sweat through April 24th.

Gamut Theatre in Harrisburg will perform a one weekend only run of Panchantra Tales this weekend.