Revisiting an Agatha Christie classic in 'Murder on the Orient Express' | Center Stage

An iconic murder mystery of the last century hits the stage at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, Pa. — While not knowing the twist of one of the most famous murder mysteries of the last 100 years may be a stretch, "Murder on the Orient Express" never disappoints.

"Even if you do know the twist, you can look back and realize why characters are doing certain things," said Kate Stenzel, the actress portraying Mary Debenham. "You can catch all of those little tells."

In a catalog of 66 Agatha Christie novels, "Murder on the Orient Express" stands tall, not only with the Christie greats, but also as one of the greatest crime novels of all time. The sense of extra-legal justice powers the novel, and similarly, powers the stage adaptation.

"Just because something is right according to the rules doesn't mean it's moral," Stenzel said. "Living in the grey area of the show is very interesting."

And for the actor portraying the lead detective, Hercule Poirot, that message still shines through from a novel first published on New Year's Day 1934, to 2023.

"We're all human," Victor Legarretta said. "We have to look at things through a moral aspect. Can he live with himself after what's happened, happened?"