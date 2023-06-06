Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal first Hershey tour date since 2000

The rock band will be touring alongside special guest St. Vincent.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Red Hot Chili Peppers just announced their 2023 Global Stadium Tour dates, which is set to mark the band's first concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania since 2000!

The tickets will be available for presale purchase on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m., with the sale opening up to the general public on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. on the LiveNation website.

The 2023 Global Stadium Tour came just after the drop of the Chili Peppers' two #1 studio album releases last year: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

St. Vincent will perform alongside the acclaimed entertainers as a special guest for the duration of the tour.