'Moonlight and Magnolias' actor joins FOX43

"Moonlight and Magnolias" tells the story of a fateful few nights spent between three men who decided to rewrite the entirety of "Gone with the Wind."

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Moonlight and Magnolias tells the story of Gone with the Wind producer David O. Selznick, and a fateful few nights he spent with screenwriter Ben Hecht and director Victor Fleming in 1939, rewriting the entire script after he decided that he hated it.

Although considered a classic, the nights those men spent together are a large reason why the story turned out the way it is, and that is the story that is coming to the Oyster Mill Playhouse in Camp Hill through May 29.

Matthew Golden, who plays Selznick in the show, joined FOX43 on May 13 to discuss the show, and its opening night.

