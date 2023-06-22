Go greased lightnin' at the Fulton Theatre | Center Stage

With poodle skirts and leather jackets, the iconic musical takes center stage in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Rydell High is in for a whirlwind of a senior year, 1959.

The iconic musical-turned hit 1978 film Grease continues to bring nostalgia for audiences of all ages.

"It's one of the catchiest soundtracks that everyone knows," Nick Cortazzo, who plays Danny Zuko in the show, said.

The musical tells the love story beloved by so many. Certain portions of the show have been slightly altered to adapt to a more modern-thinking audience. Cast members also say to think about the depths of the characters on the stage in between the classic bops.

"It's not a girl that changes herself for a boy," Cortazzo said. "Sandy is a powerful woman."

"She's always had this bravery and determination in her," Taylor Quick, the actress portraying Sandy, said. "She meets this whole new group of friends who help her bring that out."

But don't worry, all of your favorite classics, from Greased Lightin' to Endlessly Devoted to You and many more all remain in the timeless classic.

"Everyone was in high school and had their first love, the turmoil of that. Everyone can relate to that," Cartazzo said.