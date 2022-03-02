Fulton Theatre produces world premiere in Cold War era 'Changing Channels'

In the play's first ever run, the story explores the East Coast version of the Hollywood blacklist: the Red Channels book.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The year is 1952. Lucille Ball and Jackie Gleason are gifting laughs across the nation. Major League Baseball is at its height as every poodle skirt and greaser runs around town.

But, the Red Scare continues to envelope much of the country in the prime of the Cold War. The House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) is in its second chapter. And as the Hollywood Blacklist grips the country, 151 Americans on the East Coast find themselves on another secret list called the Red Channels Document.

"It was the extension of McCarthyism," Kevin Earley said, who directs the first-ever production of Changing Channels. "It ruined so many lives."

Playwright John Reeger took almost five years to write this brand new production, now making its world debut at the Fulton Theatre.

"The play takes inspiration of the actual events of the '50s" Reeger said.

"The fact that people, who are scared, frightened or get sucked into believing everybody in this Red Channels book is a communist is frightening," Earley said.

According to Reeger, 151 actors, authors and journalists were put on the Red Channels list with suspected loyalties to communism. However, as opposed to being called in to HUAC or formally interviewed, Reeger claims, these Americans were accused without due process.

"They [the accusers] put together this book and a list of organizations they were in, activities they were in, sent it to agencies, networks. People lost their jobs, their careers were put on hold for years," Reeger said.

"The government was trying to do it," Earley said. "When it wasn't as effective, this private group comes out with this list."

Earley says, for him, it's hard to ignore some parallels to today, 70 years after the events of the play took place.

"Just like today, you innuendo things, you hint at things, so you don't get too much in trouble," Earley said. "It's definitely a parallel to what we have today, especially with social media. You throw it out there and everybody believes it's true."

Through the drama, both Reeger and Earley still give the audience a chance to bask in humorous nostalgia as well.

"It does bring audiences back to The Honeymooners, what good sitcoms were and a backstage look at that," Earley said.

While still holding onto a thought to takeaway as you exit the brand new production.

"When you were at the height of your career in television, how that can all be stripped away," Earley said. "But still, in the whole thing, you hold onto your humanity in some way."

The Opening Night world premiere of Changing Channels takes place February 3rd with performances through February 20th. For more information, you can visit the Fulton Theatre's website.

