F-U-N at Fulton Theatre's '25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee' | Center Stage

The story of a group of kids vying for the title might just reveal a little about the parents, too.

LANCASTER, Pa. — All bets are off as six rag-tag kids go for the top spot in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," now showing at the Fulton Theatre.

"I just sit in awe every time we do this show," said Charis Leos, who plays the moderator of the bee in the production.

Although you're watching a spelling bee of the younger generation, it's certainly set for a PG-13 audience of humor. Plus, the pressure won't only be on the actors.

"We have a ton of audience participation," Leos said. "There's a lot of improv, we have a lot of leeway with that stuff. One of the reasons this show is such a kick to do is because it's something different every night."

But as in most Tony Award-winning shows, there's a level deeper to the tale.

"We also see how our expectations as adults are mirrored in the children we raise and how it affects them," Leos said.

The conversation through the show flows into the emotional walls adults put up to protect themselves as well, according to Leos.

"It's not about the winning or losing, but the connections that happen," she said.