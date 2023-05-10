A descent into madness with 'The Exorcist' at Open Stage in Harrisburg | Center Stage

While many people search for corn mazes, others search for something to scare the daylights out of them. But cast members say you can find good storytelling, too.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Heading closer and closer to Halloween, while many search for corn mazes and pumpkins, others search for something to scare the living daylights out of them.

It's hard to find something scarier than the novel-turned film, and stage adaptation, of "The Exorcist."

"The struggle between good and evil, between light and darkness, it's a story that's been told since people started telling stories," said Tara Herweg, who portrays Chris Macneil -- the mother of the possessed daughter in the production.

The story of the possession of a little girl, Regan, lives just as much today as the novel in 1971 and the original film in 1973. The stage adaptation, cast members say, adds an extra element.

"There's this energy in the room, almost a bit of risk," Jeff Luttermoser, who plays Father Kerras, said. "That's what makes it special."

While many folks will visit the production looking to get scared, cast members say being part of the show has shown them a bit of new light on it as well.

"There will be folks in the audience that want to get scared. We have something for you," Herweg said. "There's going to be people who want to be absorbed in the light of these characters and we'll cover that as well."

"It is scary and it is unsettling, but I think horror can be a fun, safe way to get that adrenaline rush and explore these darker things about humanity, about our faith, about our connections to one another," Luttermoser said.