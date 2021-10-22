Creative Pursuits Academy debuts the Addams Family Musical | Center Stage

Catch the free Creative Pursuits Academy production for one weekend only, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, in Lancaster County.

MANHEIM, Pa. — Now in their fifth year, Creative Pursuits Academy debuts their first main stage musical with our favorite family of darkness in The Addams Family Musical.

Directed by Broadway performer and Lancaster native, Matthew Hydzik, the newest adventures of the Addams family propels a very unusual family into very usual problems. Wednesday Addams is growing up. And as most who grow up, Wednesday finds herself with her first love.

"It kind of tells the story moving forward," Reji Woods, who plays Gomez in the production, said. "The family's older. Wednesday is older and falling in love. Gomez being caught between daughter and wife."

And with the new story, you may even see a new side of a character or two.

"She [Morticia] actually gets very angry," Tori Nicktern, who plays Morticia Addams, said. "You never see that in the movies and the shows. You see a whole different side of her come out, which is really cool."

With more pop-rock musical numbers mixed in with everything creepy and kooky, you'll still get plenty of the characters that keep you coming back to this family each and every year.

"Grandma is as creepy as ever," Woods said. "It has the spooky and the kookiness wrapped all together. A big theme in this show is love. It's love for family, romantic love, love that spans the ages. That's the thing that drives this kooky, and spooky, and crazy family."

Creative Pursuits' run of The Addams Family Musical can be seen at the Junction Center in Manheim Township, Lancaster County this Friday and Saturday only. Entry is free. Ticket information can be found on their website.

ABOUT CREATIVE PURSUITS ACADEMY

Founded in 2016, Creative Pursuits takes the experience of local professionals and teaches the young actors, singers, and dancers of tomorrow. You'll see a mix of ages and experience in The Addams Family Musical. The organization teaches younger actors through private lessons and group classes, and just this year filed their paperwork to become a nonprofit.