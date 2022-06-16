The bluesy, jazzy coming of age hit of acceptance | Center Stage

"This was a real opportunity they took to showcase this talent that is in the Black experience, but also part of the universal experience," a cast member said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — After six years of lying, missing birthdays and showing up to dates drunk, girlfriend Lorraine is finally fed up with Nomax's ways.

"Here's this moment where Lorranie looks at him and goes, 'no,'" Davon Williams, who plays Nomax in the Fulton Theatre's production of Five Guys Named Moe, said.

The resulting story is a jukebox musical story that takes It's a Wonderful Life and spins it into a jazzy, bluesy production.

"Finding out who you are, dealing with the idea you're not the presentation of perfection, or the idea of 'I have a problem and I feel like no one is helping me get through it,'" Williams said.

This show takes on important tones in multiple ways, for the all-Black cast.

"It's not everyday that someone who looks like me gets the joy of being given a second chance. Or getting forgiven. Or being told, 'you came up short and it's not over for you.' It's great," Williams said.

Another tone being the creation of a non-binary character, challenging the meaning of brotherhood as the Moes guide Nomax on his journey to self-betterment and acceptance.

"This was a real opportunity they took to showcase this talent that is in the Black experience, but also part of the universal experience," Grant Evan, who identifies as non-binary and plays the character of Little Moe, said.

But whether it's the music, story, new interpretations or a little of all three, the cast believes it's the challenge of the message that just does it for them.

"Giving a little bit of yourself is one of the best gifts you can give..." Evan said. "...which is what the Moes do for Nomax."

Performances of Five Guys Named Moe run through June 26.

Across the rest of Central Pennsylvania, The Belmont Theatre in York concludes its run of Hello, Dolly! this weekend.

For the second year in a row, Prima Theatre performs the music of Queen and Journey this weekend through June 25th.