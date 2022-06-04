Broadway's longest-running revue gets new life in 'Smokey Joe's Cafe' at Fulton | Center Stage

An electric stroll through iconic songs of love won, lost and re-imagined.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Broadway's longest running revue of top 40 throughout the last several decades gets new life at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster. This time, a new storyline is adapted to help tell a full story of love won, lost and re-imagined.

"Our director has woven a nice storyline to please the audience a little more than watching the people standing and singing for no reason," Randy Jeter, portraying Adrian in the show, said. "We have something to sing about, someone to sing to and we have our own little back story."

Between the fun-filled show of rock and roll, including hits like "Jailhouse Rock," "Poison Ivy," "On Broadway" and many more, actors within the show join Jeter in promising a new experience.

"They'll see something a little different," Jeter said. "Sometimes when you're singing a rock and roll song, you're just singing it. We came to entertain and put smiles on people's faces at the end of the day."

Also at the Fulton Theatre, the production of Sweat continues through April 24th.

Meanwhile, Gamut Theatre in Harrisburg opens The Emperor's New Clothes through April 30th.