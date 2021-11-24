Broadway is back in Hershey with 'Waitress' | Center Stage

A story of old love gone, new love, friendship all brought together with sugar, butter and flour!

Ready to escape her small town life and rocky marriage, waitress Jenna channels that desire into her friendships and famous pies: both of which just may be her ticket to a new life.

"She goes through such a journey. Finds love through her friendships and strength to follow her path and keep fighting," Jisel Soleil Ayon, who plays Jenna, said.

With music from Tony nominee and Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles, who was part of an all-female creative team bringing the original film Waitress to life on the stage, the show leaps to life.

"Sara Bareilles went above and beyond with this soundtrack. Singing these songs just never get old," Ayon said.

And while the story of love between friends helps elevate this musical, the tour may bring another element to the story that wasn't necessarily originally, or intentionally, reflected in the narrative.

Ayon believes she's the first woman of color to portray the role of Jenna on a national tour. That difference, she says, might bring out some different points of the story.

"I do think it allows you to have different thoughts about the show and the plot," Ayon said. "An audience might think slightly differently about some of the things that happen in the show. I think it is interesting to test your mind and make you think."

Waitress: The Musical plays this weekend only at Hershey Theatre, through December 28th. Masks are required for entrance into the theatre, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. You can find more information on Hershey Theatre's website.

Across the rest of Central Pennsylvania, theatres are in full swing for Thanksgiving weekend. You can visit one of three different shows at the Fulton Theatre before the end of the month in Lancaster: Snow White, Cinderella or A Christmas Carol.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre is performing Miracle on 34th Street through December 23rd.