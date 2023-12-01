Agatha Christie's 'Verdict' at Oyster Mill Playhouse | Center Stage

An Agatha Christie January tradition continues with a play written by Christie herself, not based on a novel or play.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMP HILL, Pa. — January at Oyster Mill Playhouse in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County means one thing... it's time for another Agatha Christie classic.

This production isn't based on a novel, but an original play written by Christie herself. Not as much a whodunnit in "Verdict," but more a melodrama. However, don't fret if you bought a ticket expecting a murder.

"You don't get away with people not seeing a murder coming with Agatha Christie," Sarah Pinter said, who portrays Lisa in the production.

"This is much more focused on relationships between characters than in her other work. That makes it even more interesting," Pinter continued.

The play also centers around Professor Karl Hendryk, who has fled persecution with his wife, Anya. Anya herself has a debilitating disease. Humanizing disability comes with the territory for Pinter, who plays the wife's caretaker in the show.

"Disability comes through in this show, and how people look at it differently," Pinter said.

But with all good Christie, tension carries the play from its origins in the 1950s into 2023.

"When you have a very strong, legitimate difference of opinion with someone you care about, how do you navigate that relationship? How do you continue forward knowing you view something so fundamentally different?" Pinter said.