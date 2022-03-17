'A Murder is Announced' brings another Christie classic to Oyster Mill Playhouse | Center Stage

"The characters are filled with passion and their own motivations. Who can you trust?"

CAMP HILL, Pa. — An announcement in the local newspaper tells its readers when and where a murder will take place, but not to whom or why it will happen. Add on a charming but nosey Englishwoman, and you get another Miss Marple Agatha Christie classic.

"She's that quintessential English country lady sticking her nose into everything," Kristen Borgersen, playing Ms. Blacklock in the play, said.

Murray Weed, who plays pseudo-partner to Miss Marple as Inspector Craddock in the show, agrees.

"It could very easy become a buddy movie or a buddy play," Weed said. "After he becomes won over by her brain, he becomes won over by her charm."

But the show offers more than a light and comedic buddy relationship, the cast says.

"I enjoy the clean version of dirty--murder and betrayal," Weed said. "The characters are filled with passion and their own motivations. Who can you trust?"

A Murder is Announced opens this weekend at Oyster Mill Playhouse in Camp Hill and runs through April 3rd.

Across the rest of our area, the Fulton Theatre continues their run of The Sound of Music through March 27th.

Belmont Theatre in York opens Now and Then this weekend as well and closes March 27th.