21 months later, the curtain reopens at Oyster Mill Playhouse | Center Stage

The same cast that was scheduled to perform "Barefoot in the Park" pre-pandemic all returned for the theatre's 2021 debut.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Right as Oyster Mill Playhouse was set to open their production of Barefoot in the Park in March 2020, the world stopped. So did their stage.

But through months of virtual rehearsals to stay fresh, Barefoot in the Park finally will open on Friday, November 5th.

"Here we are finally getting our chance to put it on. It's fun and exciting to return to these characters," Josh Lebo, who plays Paul Bradder in the production, said.

"It's so fun to put myself in that place and know all of the joy, love, energy she has is going to be shared with a house full of patrons," Samantha Speraw, who plays opposite Lebo as Corie Bradder, said.

And they open their 2021-2022 season with a classic romantic comedy.

"People need to laugh a lot," Lebo said. "Whether it's an escape, a reason to come out to see shows again, laugh and enjoy a fun night out and come back and see live theatre again."

Proof of vaccination is required for entrance into the theatre. Masks are required for all. Un-vaccinated individuals must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72-hours of the performance to be allowed entry. You can find more information on Oyster Mill's website.