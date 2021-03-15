Cedar Cliff High School presents 'Into the Woods'

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cedar Cliff High School in Camp Hill is finally getting a chance to perform "Into the Woods."
The high school's show was postponed last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but students will be able to perform starting March 18.
Check out the interview above with student Alex McQuade, who plays Jack, a character based off of Jack from "Jack and the Beanstalk." In the play, Jack trades his cow, Milky White, for five magic beans. Also interviewed, is the show's director, Matthew Topping.
The show runs through March 21 and will allow a limited audience due to CDC/Pennsylvania COVID-10 mitigation orders. Social distancing and masks wearing will be required for all cast/crew/production team members, as well as audience members.