Cedar Cliff High School presents 'Into the Woods'

The high school's show was postponed last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but students will be able to perform starting March 18.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Cedar Cliff High School in Camp Hill is finally getting a chance to perform "Into the Woods."

Check out the interview above with student Alex McQuade, who plays Jack, a character based off of Jack from "Jack and the Beanstalk." In the play, Jack trades his cow, Milky White, for five magic beans. Also interviewed, is the show's director, Matthew Topping.