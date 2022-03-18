Camp Hill actor joins FOX43 to discuss 'A Murder is Announced'

Murray Weed, who plays Inspector Craddock, spoke about the latest show at Oyster Mill Playhouse.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The latest show to grace the stage of the Oyster Mill Playhouse is "A Murder Is Announced," which opens this weekend and runs through April 3.

An announcement in the local newspaper tells its readers when and where a murder will take place, but not to whom or why it will happen.

Set at Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house, the victim is not one of the house’s several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor, according to the Oyster Mill Playhouse's website.

This show is a classic puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, and a second death, much like other Agatha Christie stories.

For more information, and to buy tickets, visit the Oyster Mill Playhouse's website. Tickets are between $15 and $25.