Allenberry Playhouse and Keystone Theatrics present a comedic retelling of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Dustin LeBlanc, executive director of Keystone Theatrics, joined FOX43 on Feb. 18 to discuss the show.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's a comedic retelling of the Harry Potter franchise, sort of.

After all, the entire title of the show is "Puffs: or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic."

This play "is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world" and it "gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children," according to the Allenberry Playhouse's website.

"Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers," the description goes on. "Their epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be."

The Allenberry Playhouse is located at 1559 Boiling Springs Road in Boiling Springs, Pa.