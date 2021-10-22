Creative Pursuits Academy presents the Addams Family Musical; director Matthew Hydzik joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Creative Pursuits Academy is debuting their first main stage musical with our favorite family of darkness in The Addams Family Musical.
Directed by Broadway performer and Lancaster native, Matthew Hydzik, the newest adventures of the Addams family propels a very unusual family into very usual problems. Wednesday Addams is growing up. And as most who grow up, Wednesday finds herself with her first love.
Director Matthew Hydzik joined FOX43 on Oct. 22 to discuss the show.
