Introducing April's read | FOX43 Book Club

FOX43's Ally Debicki and East Shore Library's Maria Lagasca introduced the second book to be featured in the FOX43 Book Club. The discussion will be on April 25.

YORK, Pa. — Welcome to the second month of the FOX43 Book Club!

We are partnering with local libraries to create a Book Club featuring authors from Pennsylvania, highlighting the stories of our surrounding communities.

Maria Lagasca, library manager of Dauphin County Library System's (DCL) East Shore Area Library, joined FOX43's meteorologist Ally Debicki to introduce the second month's selection, "Bachelor Girl."

This novel is inspired by the true story of Helen Winthrope Weyant, an unknown actress who was catapulted into the public eye when New York Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert bequeathed a third of his fortune to her in 1939. The story follows Ruppert's employees and Weyant as they attempt to unravel the mystery of why the millionaire would leave his fortune to the actress in his death.

The story, when it originally broke, gained national coverage in newspapers around the country.

"Bachelor Girl" is the work of author Kim van Alkemade. She was born and raised on the East Coast and eventually became a professor at Shippensburg University, teaching writing. Van Alkemade now makes her home in New York.

Those who are interested in participating in the Book Club discussion on April 25 can find the book at many online retailers or at libraries in the surrounding area.

DCL owns several copies of "Bachelor Girl." It is available in regular print, large print and as an ebook.

A catalog search also found physical and digital copies in the York, Lebanon, Lancaster, Adams and Perry county library systems.

Readers can also ask their preferred library to request the book from Access PA, a statewide library resource sharing network.

If "Bachelor Girl" doesn't get your fingers itching to turn pages, check out the video above for two other book recommendations from Lagasca.

We invite you to join Ally and digital content producer Kayleigh Johnson for their Facebook Live discussion of "Bachelor Girl" on April 25 at 10 a.m. The Live will be hosted on FOX43's Facebook page.