Applications have closed for a Hotels.com Christmas music challenge

If the selected applicant can stay in the holiday-themed hotel room for 24 hours, they win 25 nights of hotel stays.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Cutting out snowflakes is a fun activity for kids on a winter break from school.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Hotels.com is asking people if they could spend 24 hours in a holiday-themed hotel room with Christmas music playing the entire time.

The "Not-So-Silent-Night Challenge" participant will receive a $1,000 travel stipend and $500 room service credit. 

If they manage to make it through the night, the participant will get a wake-up call from NSYNC's Lance Bass and 25 hotel nights deposited into their Hotels.com account.

Applications to participate in the challenge closed at midnight on Dec 12.

