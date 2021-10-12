Applications have closed for a Hotels.com Christmas music challenge

If the selected applicant can stay in the holiday-themed hotel room for 24 hours, they win 25 nights of hotel stays.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Hotels.com is asking people if they could spend 24 hours in a holiday-themed hotel room with Christmas music playing the entire time.

The "Not-So-Silent-Night Challenge" participant will receive a $1,000 travel stipend and $500 room service credit.

If they manage to make it through the night, the participant will get a wake-up call from NSYNC's Lance Bass and 25 hotel nights deposited into their Hotels.com account.