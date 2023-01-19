Apple TV+ announces return of 'Ted Lasso' — sort of

The feel-good sports comedy will return for a third season in spring 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone's favorite unqualified soccer coach is returning to the small screen!

At the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, Apple TV+ announced "Ted Lasso" will return for its highly anticipated third season in spring 2023.

While no exact date has been set for the return of the feel-good sports comedy, at least we know it'll be relatively soon.

Jason Sudeikis ("Horrible Bosses," "We're the Millers") stars as the titular character who is recruited to coach an English Premier League soccer team by a woman (Hannah Waddingham) to get revenge on her unfaithful ex-husband (Anthony Head). The only problem? Lasso was an American college football coach and has no experience coaching soccer.

NOTE: The below paragraph contains a spoiler alert from the second season finale.

In the first-look photo of the upcoming season, fans can see a standoff between Lasso, the head coach of AFC Richmond, and Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed), the team's former equipment manager who became an assistant coach. However, in a shocking twist in the second season's finale, it is revealed Shelley has joined the coaching staff of AFC Richmond's rivals, West Ham, which is owned by Rebecca's ex-husband.

"Ted Lasso" has won numerous awards for its first two seasons, including:

Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series (2021, 2022)

Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis) (2021, 2022)

Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) (2021, 2022)

Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham) (2021)

Golden Globe for Best Actor — Television Series Musical or Comedy (Sudeikis) (2021, 2022)

Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series (2022)

Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis) (2021, 2022)