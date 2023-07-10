Comedy legend John Cleese, jamgrass virtuoso Vince Herman, and swing-revivalists Cherry Poppin' Daddies to perform at Appell Center this year

Cleese will perform on Oct. 28, Herman will take the stage on Nov. 19, and the Cherry Poppin' Daddies will perform a holiday show on Dec. 14 at the York venue.

YORK, Pa. — A comedy legend, a bluegrass virtuoso and a swingin' holiday show are all coming to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts later this year, the York venue announced Monday.

Former Monty Python member John Cleese, who -- despite the title of his show, "An Evening with the Late John Cleese," is very much alive -- will take the Appell Center stage for a night of unparalleled laughter and wit on October 28.

“'(Barely) living comedy legend' John Cleese will present a live and truly memorable evening of comedy and conversation," the Appell Center said. "With all-new routines shaped by his impeccable timing, trademark eccentricity and clever wordplay, Cleese demonstrates through observational humor and gifted storytelling how he has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty.

"This multi-hyphenate performer is best known as co-founder of Monty Python and is celebrated for his work on 'Monty Python’s Flying Circus,' 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail,' and Monty Python's 'Life of Brian,' along with the beloved British sitcom 'Fawlty Towers” and the film 'A Fish Called Wanda.'

"Cleese is also known for his work in the 'James Bond' and 'Harry Potter' film franchises. This is simply a hilarious and insightful look at the life and work of one of the world’s funniest entertainers in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening."

American singer, songwriter and guitarist Vince Herman learned to play the guitar in the third grade and was influenced by bluegrass music and the Grateful Dead from a young age.

Co-founder of the progressive bluegrass (or “jamgrass”) band Leftover Salmon over 30 years ago, Herman is celebrating the release of his first-ever solo project that he calls “an Americana travelogue that takes the listener from Prine-ish country-folk rock, funky swamp rock and jazzy Dixieland polka to straight-up bluegrass, classic Cajun country and traditional country.”

Herman, along with the Reading band Airshow his opening act, will perform on November 19.

One of several swing-revival bands to hit it big in the late 1990s, the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, best known for their hit “Zoot Suit Riot,” continues to perform mid-20th century inspired music, from Swing to 20’s hot jazz and the Great American Songbook.

In its “Christmas Canteen,” the band re-imagines what a Christmas Radio broadcast, circa 1944, would sound like to the greatest generation of soldiers at a USO show in the South Pacific.

The big band holiday music of Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey is served up by the Daddies in addition to their own double platinum-selling original material.

Dressed like grunts on shore leave, the band brings to you a unique, warm-weather, Tiki Christmas spectacular that leaves audiences smiling and dancing out the door, delighting hipsters and seniors alike.

The Cherry Poppin' Daddies will bring their brand of holiday cheer to the Center on December 14.

“We are excited to continue to bring such a caliber of amazing talent to our stages and our audiences,” said Todd Fogdall, President & CEO of the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. “And we are not stopping yet... there is so much more to come! The best way to get the best available seats for these and all events yet to be announced is by becoming a Member.”

TICKETS

Tickets for John Cleese, Vince Herman and Cherry Poppin’ Daddies go on presale for Appell Center Members on Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m., and on sale to the public Friday, July 14.