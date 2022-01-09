A bologna-cutting ceremony for Seltzer's Smoked Meats new outlet store and museum

Seltzer's Smoked Meats held a bologna cutting ceremony to welcome their new outlet store and museum in Palmyra.

PALMYRA, Pa. — For over a century, Seltzer's Smoked Meats has been a staple for the Palmyra community. On their 120th-year anniversary, the world-famous Lebanon bologna connoisseurs will be having a bologna-cutting ceremony for their new outlet store and museum.

The outlet store and museum will be highlighting their storied history-- spanning four-generations of their family-owned business.

Fourth-generation owner, Austin Wagoner, said that the reasoning behind this opening is for his family to connect more to where Seltzer's Smoked Meats calls home.

"We have been here for a little over 100 years," said Wagoner, "its an opportunity to reconnect with the community and to connect with tourists that come through town through Hershey and introduce them to what's special here."