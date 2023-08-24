$4 movie tickets coming to a theater near you this Sunday, Aug. 27

This Sunday, Aug. 27 it's National Cinema Day and most theaters across the country are offering steep discounts, including $4 movie tickets!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Want to catch up on a new release just hitting theaters or re-watch a favorite movie this Sunday? You're in luck!

The second annual event celebrates the power of movies, according to the National Cinema Foundation.

The discount applies to blockbusters such as Barbie, Oppenheimer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or lesser-known movies, whatever you're feeling! Over 30,000 screens across 3,000 locations are expected to take part in the special one-day event.