'You butter believe it!' | 2023 Pa. Farm Show butter sculpture to be revealed today

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 32nd annual Pa. Farm Show Butter Sculpture unveiling is set to take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, and local dairy farmer Steve Harnish will unveil the butter sculpture with a special guest today.

The sculptors, Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have been sculpting for years.

The 2023 sculpture took them two weeks to design and 1,000 lbs. of butter. Land O’Lakes donates the butter every year to the Pa. Farm Show for the sculpture.

“We have a system of working through that 1,000 lbs. of butter because it doesn’t come easy... If the butter’s too cold then it’s hard to work with and we soften it by increasing the temperature slightly,” said Pelton.

The butter sculpture is sponsored by the 5,200 dairy farm families in Pennsylvania in partnership with the Pa. Department of Agriculture.

Steve Harnish, owner of Central Manor Dairy LLC and member/owner of Land O’Lakes said the Pa. Farm Show brings the community together.

“This is like our central thing we do in the winter time... This is the gathering place to not only see each other and see products, but to meet the general public who shows up to see the show and tell our story,” Harnish explained.

Dairy supports jobs across the Commonwealth with Pennsylvania ranking eighth in milk production in the United States.

Affer the farm show, the butter sculpture will be recycled into energy at Reinford Farms in Juniata County.

Officials say it will be placed in the farm’s methane digester, which converts manure and food waste into energy that helps power the farm and contributes to the local power grid.