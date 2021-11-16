H.E.R., LL Cool J, Patti Labelle & more to attend annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The ceremony will broadcast on WUSA9, Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Mark your calendars!

The National Park Service is getting ready for this year's National Christmas Tree Lighting. The official date of the ceremony will be Thursday, Dec. 2 on the ellipse near the White House.

The line-up this year is insane! The event will be hosted by LL Cool J with holiday music from Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, Kristin Chenoweth, H.E.R., Patti Labelle and the Howard University Gospel Choir...just to name a few.

It will also be broadcast on WUSA9 on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 p.m.

You may remember, this year's tree is new to President's Park. The White Fir was selected from a tree farm in Middleburg, Pennsylvania to replace the previous tree that had a fungal disease.