Stream WPMT-FOX43 on-demand in your living room with Roku & FireTV

Now, watching WPMT-FOX43 and FOX43 News LIVE is easier than ever with the FOX43 app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — You wanted more access to local news, weather and more at home -- and we listened!

Now, WPMT-FOX43 and FOX43 News LIVE is easier than ever with the FOX43 app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Easily find and stream live newscasts, local programs and access top videos and streams on your schedule.

Get the all-new free FOX43 app today:

On Roku:

- Search 'FOX43'

- Click 'Add Channel' button to download

On Amazon Fire TV:

- Search 'FOX43'

- Click 'Get' to download

Of course, you can always stream on the go with the FOX43 mobile app.

You can check our latest newscast schedule by visiting the TV listings section here.

You can also watch live newscasts and video on demand right here on our website at our Watch page.